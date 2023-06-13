Bandi Sanjay demands BRS leaders to tender apologies over Karimnagar ROB issue

Hyderabad: BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday slammed the BRS leaders for celebrating the completion of the tenders for the construction of a Railway Over Bridge (ROB) near Theegalaguttapally in Karimnagar parliamentary constituency. He said that ruling party leaders should answer as to why the tender work had not been finalised so far even after seven months of the Centre's approval? “Is it not true that the Centre itself has agreed to pay Rs.126.74 crore for the total cost of the construction of the ROB,” He asked.



In a statement, he asked the ruling party leaders whether it was not a fact that he had written letters several times to the State government to start the construction work of the ROB and complete it at the earliest? Isn't it true that BJP leaders had staged dharnas and agitations to protest against the delay, he asked.

He alleged that the state Government had first agreed to pay 80 per cent of the total cost of the construction of the ROB, and added that it failed to keep its word later.