  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Bandi Sanjay demands BRS leaders to tender apologies over Karimnagar ROB issue

BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar
x

BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Highlights

He alleged that the state Government had first agreed to pay 80 per cent of the total cost of the construction of the ROB, and added that it failed to keep its word later.

Hyderabad: BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday slammed the BRS leaders for celebrating the completion of the tenders for the construction of a Railway Over Bridge (ROB) near Theegalaguttapally in Karimnagar parliamentary constituency. He said that ruling party leaders should answer as to why the tender work had not been finalised so far even after seven months of the Centre's approval? “Is it not true that the Centre itself has agreed to pay Rs.126.74 crore for the total cost of the construction of the ROB,” He asked.

In a statement, he asked the ruling party leaders whether it was not a fact that he had written letters several times to the State government to start the construction work of the ROB and complete it at the earliest? Isn't it true that BJP leaders had staged dharnas and agitations to protest against the delay, he asked.

He alleged that the state Government had first agreed to pay 80 per cent of the total cost of the construction of the ROB, and added that it failed to keep its word later.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X