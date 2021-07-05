Bandi Sanjay Kumar comments tarnish Telangana image: Minister Jagadish Reddy

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy fired on BJP State chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar over his remarks on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. He said Bandi Sanjay's comments on Krishna water was reflecting his immaturity.



Speaking to the media in Suryapet on Sunday, Jagadish said that Telangana has to lose its rights as per Sanjay's remarks. Despite the differences between the two States, the Central government has been showing lackadaisical attitude, he alleged. He criticised that the Centre was not taking any initiative to address the issues between the two Telugu States and added that CM KCR had already explained his counterpart AP CM Y Jagan Mohan Reddy on optimal use of Krishna river waters during the interactions.

He reminded the Telangana government had solved problems related to Godavari River amicably with the neighbouring States. When the Centre was holding peace talks with neighbouring countries on several issues, why the States in the country were quarrelling with each other on silly issues, he questioned. Everyone must abide by the law, he stressed.

Telangana government was constructing projects on Krishna River under pre- approvals, the Minister explained. Mistakes of Telangana leaders during united Andhra Pradesh have benefited Andhra region by dragging the construction of projects for several years, he added.

Minister Jagadish reminded that CM KCR had explained Jagan Mohan Reddy on how to use Krishna water that is going to the sea in a better way in the interest of two Telugu States. The TRS government will not compromise in protecting the rights of Telangana, he asserted.

The Minister criticised that the Opposition parties have been making comments indiscriminately without proper knowledge and understanding, and added that Bandi Sanjay comments were tarnishing the image of Telangana. Alleging that the Central government was not responding to the letters of Telangana government on utilisation of river waters, he informed that BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay has no knowledge on projects and State issues. Minister Jagadish Reddy asserted that irrespective of parties, the leaders of Telangana, who do not protect the rights of the State, will remain as the betrayers in the history.