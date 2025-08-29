Bandi Sanjay thanks Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah for swinging into action

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s proactive action has come under appreciation following his swift action contacting the Union Defence Minister Rajath Singh in rescuing five villagers trapped in the floods in Narmala, Gambhiraopet mandal of Sircilla district.

Following Bandi Sanjay’s request to Rajnath Singh, the Defence Ministry sent four helicopters, two of which successfully airlifted the stranded victims to safety. The rescued individuals—Pitla Narsimhulu, Dhyanaboyina Swami, Pitla Mahesh, Pitla Swami, and Jangam Swami—had been trapped for over a day due to relentless rains and rising floodwaters.

In a compassionate gesture, Bandi Sanjay visited the home of Pampukadi Nagayya, who had lost his life in the floods. He consoled the grieving family and provided Rs 1 lakh in financial aid to Nagayya’s son, Sai. He also honored NDRF Assistant Commandant Damodar Singh with a shawl, acknowledging the tireless efforts of the rescue teams. The Minister emphasized that the work of the NDRF personnel since the onset of the crisis was unforgettable and deeply commendable.

Speaking to the media, Bandi Sanjay thanked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah for their prompt support. He also praised Air Commander VS. Shiney and Group Captain HC Chattopadhyay for mobilizing helicopters from Hakimpet, despite initial setbacks due to adverse weather. He urged that politics be set aside during such crises and reiterated the Centre’s commitment to working in full coordination with the state government. He confirmed that two additional helicopters had arrived in Sircilla and were ready to assist in further rescue operations.

The Union Minister also expressed his appreciation for Sircilla District Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha and the local SP, stating that their dedication and timely action were instrumental in saving lives. He said, “Hats off to both of them who provided reassurance and assistance to the victims at every step.”

During his visit to Narmala, Bandi Sanjay had a brief and cordial encounter with former Minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), who was also visiting flood victims. The two leaders exchanged greetings and acknowledged the gravity of the situation.