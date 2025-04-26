Basu Hanumanthu Naidu Flags Off Buses from Gadwal for BRS Rajatotsava Sabha in Warangal

Gadwal: In a vibrant show of enthusiasm for the BRS Party's Rajatotsava Sabha scheduled to be held tomorrow in Warangal, Gadwal Constituency BRS Party In-Charge Basu Hanumanthu Naidu formally launched the travel arrangements today. He marked the beginning of the journey by personally pasting BRS Rajatotsava Sabha posters onto the buses designated to carry party members and supporters to the grand event.

Speaking on the occasion, Basu Hanumanthu Naidu outlined the travel plan and motivated the cadre. He instructed all BRS workers to hoist the party flag in their respective villages at 6:00 AM as a symbolic gesture of pride and solidarity before departing for the Sabha.

Further logistics were shared: All buses and attendees are expected to assemble near Nobel School on Dharur Road at 7:00 AM, where arrangements for breakfast (tiffin) have been made. Following the breakfast, the convoy will proceed towards Warangal in a united procession, displaying the party’s strength and spirit.

The event aims to bring together thousands of BRS party members from across different regions, highlighting the achievements of the party and setting the tone for future endeavors.

Local BRS leaders, activists, and supporters expressed their excitement and pledged to make the Rajatotsava Sabha a grand success by ensuring maximum participation from Gadwal constituency.