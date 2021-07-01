Be in your limits: Jagadish Reddy

Suryapet: Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy has given ultimatum to the AP government that consequences will be serious if it acts over-smart.

Speaking to the media in Athmakur (S) mandal in Suryapet constituency on Wednesday, he said nobody can stop power generation in Srisailam hydel project and power generation will continue till water is available in Srisailam reservoir. Stating that power production is the right of Telangana State, he informed that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao took the right decision at the right time in the interest of the State.

The Minister stated that the AP government has no right to direct the Telangana government and alleged that the AP government has no interest in the welfare of their people. Agreement with neighbouring State Maharashtra reflects political maturity of CM KCR, he asserted.

Jagadish described the widening of Pothireddypadu project and Rayalaseema lift irrigation schemes as illegal. Recalling CM KCR's statement, he suggested the AP government that its better to resolve issues through dialogue with the TS government.