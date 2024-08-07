Better Healthcare is the Government's Goal - MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy

NagarKurnool: MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy stated that the Congress government in the state is working with the goal of providing corporate-level healthcare to the poor and weaker sections. On Wednesday, at the MLA camp office in the district center, he distributed CMRF checks to several beneficiaries from the town.



He emphasized that only the Congress party can introduce and fully implement permanent schemes in the state. He assured that all pre-election promises are being implemented, with many guarantees already funded in the budget. He urged recipients of the Chief Minister's Relief Fund checks to use them responsibly and live healthily.

The event was attended by councilors Sunindra, Nizam, Kavali Srinu, Padmamma, Vice MPP Nirmala, Mandal Women's President Bhargavi, former MPTC Ramanarao, and others.