Live
- Death toll in hotel collapse in southwestern Germany rises to two
- ‘Mr Bachchan’trailer raises the barof the film
- 12.52 lakh women farmers benefiting under dairy infra fund: Minister
- Women of Bihar have low haemoglobin and calcium levels, claims Prashant Kishor
- Taxpayers can choose between old and new LTCG regime: FM Sitharaman
- Siddaramaiah answered Guv’s show cause notice on same day
- APCO Handlooms Journey to Preserve Andhra Pradesh’s Tradition with Amazon
- NNS (Sucralose) safe to use in small doses; reveals study
- Indian researchers find a new, cheaper route to manage cholesterol
- Thackeray has gone to Delhi to seek support from Cong to become CM again: BJP
Just In
Better Healthcare is the Government's Goal - MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy
MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy stated that the Congress government in the state is working with the goal of providing corporate-level healthcare to the poor and weaker sections.
NagarKurnool: MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy stated that the Congress government in the state is working with the goal of providing corporate-level healthcare to the poor and weaker sections. On Wednesday, at the MLA camp office in the district center, he distributed CMRF checks to several beneficiaries from the town.
He emphasized that only the Congress party can introduce and fully implement permanent schemes in the state. He assured that all pre-election promises are being implemented, with many guarantees already funded in the budget. He urged recipients of the Chief Minister's Relief Fund checks to use them responsibly and live healthily.
The event was attended by councilors Sunindra, Nizam, Kavali Srinu, Padmamma, Vice MPP Nirmala, Mandal Women's President Bhargavi, former MPTC Ramanarao, and others.