Bhatti orders speedy completion of LRS process

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has emphasised the need to complete the LRS(Layout Regularization Scheme) process according to the prescribed guidelines.

On Saturday, Bhatti Vikramarka, along with Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, reviewed LRS applications with district Collectors via video conference from the Khammam Integrated District Collectorate and the Bhupalpally IDOC. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka stated that the government has decided to initiate the legal regularisation process of LRS applications after conducting a review meeting with the relevant officials. He assured that a support system would be provided to the officials to effectively conduct the scrutiny of LRS applications.

He directed that officials should take steps to ensure there is no harm to the public or loss to the government in the 2020 LRS applications. He also stressed that the LRS process should not cause damage to government lands or lead to encroachment on water resources, canals, and tanks. He mentioned that approximately 20 lakh LRS applications are pending and urged that the scrutiny of these applications be completed swiftly according to the specified guidelines. He instructed district Collectors to pay special attention to LRS applications and ensure their timely completion, with necessary assistance provided from the state level.