Bhoomi Puja for new power plant in Ramagundam soon: Bhatti

Peddapalli: Bhoomi Puja will be held soon for the new power plant keeping in mind the emotions of the people in Ramagundam area, said Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka here on Wednesday. Speaking at Yuva Shakti Yuva Vikasa Vijayotsava Sabha held in Peddapalli, he said in the last ten years of government in the state of Telangana, which was achieved for jobs, the youths were cheated. However, in just one year, the government provided employment to 55,143 unemployed youth. Every year jobs will be filled by Telangana Public Service Commission.

The government established Skill University and 67 Advanced Technology Centers with the idea of making the youth technologically strong and provided Rs 1 crore accident insurance to Singareni workers like never before.

The foundation stone for many development works worth more Rs 1,000 crore laid in Peddapalli district. In the past, works done with employment guarantee money were also widely publicised. Do not believe the bad propaganda on social media about the government, he said.

Thinking about the future, he said the government has undertaken many infrastructure projects. Tender has been invited for Vidyut Sridhar Stage 2 works in Singareni Jaipur. Paddy was cultivated at a record level using only the projects built in the united State, Bhatti said.