Bhupalapally: Wear helmet to escape fatalities in road accidents, bikers urged

Bhupalapally: Wear helmet to escape fatalities in road accidents, bikers urged
BHUPALAPALLY: Stating that wearing helmets can prevent fatalities in road accidents, District Collector Rahul Sharma on Friday urged motorists to follow road safety rules and avoid accidents.

BHUPALAPALLY: Stating that wearing helmets can prevent fatalities in road accidents, District Collector Rahul Sharma on Friday urged motorists to follow road safety rules and avoid accidents.

As part of National Road Safety Week, a helmet awareness motorcycle rally was organised under the joint auspices of the Transport and Police departments, in which District Collector Rahul Sharma and SP Kiran Khare participated.

Additional Collector Ashok Kumar flagged off the rally that started from the IDOC office and proceeded through Ganesh Chowk and culminated at Dr BR Ambedkar Center.

Later, at Ambedkar Nagar, the District Collector and SP distributed free spectacles to several drivers.

The Colllector emphasized that wearing helmets provides an opportunity to save lives in road accidents.

He pointed out that, on average, 70% of road accident fatalities in the country are due to two-wheeler riders not wearing helmets, which is very unfortunate.

He urged all two-wheeler riders to wear helmets mandatorily and advised other vehicle drivers to wear seat belts while driving.

He suggested that everyone should remember their family members while traveling on the road and drive safely by following road safety rules and standards, ensuring they reach their destination safely.

