BJP Highlights 11 Years of Modi’s Governance in Gadwal’s Ward no. 36

Gadwal: As part of a nationwide campaign to showcase the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 11 years in office, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) conducted a ‘Rachabanda’ (public interaction) program today in Ward 36 of Gadwal town under the leadership of BJP Town President Rajaka Jayashree.

The event was graced by BJP candidate Baligera Shiva Reddy as the chief guest, who addressed the gathering and elaborated on key initiatives undertaken by the central government for the welfare of the poor and the overall development of the nation.

Key Highlights of the Speech:

Baligera Shiva Reddy highlighted that:

The central government under PM Modi has been providing free ration rice, especially during difficult times like the monsoon disaster season.

The distribution of three months’ ration at once demonstrates the foresight and commitment of the Prime Minister towards the poor.

He emphasized the importance of health cards, another central initiative aimed at accessible healthcare for economically weaker sections.

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, over 12 crore toilets have been constructed, significantly improving sanitation infrastructure across the country, especially in rural and remote areas.

Farmers are now able to access subsidized fertilizers easily, ensuring better agricultural productivity and reduced financial burden.

Speaking on national security, he pointed out that the Modi government has prioritized defense by allocating significant funds to the defense sector, enhancing the country's preparedness and safety.

Shiva Reddy underlined the Modi government’s dedication to national security and welfare, calling it a government of vision, integrity, and strong leadership.

Environmental Initiative:

Following the public interaction, participants took part in a tree plantation drive within the ward as part of their commitment to environmental sustainability.

Dignitaries Present:

The program saw the participation of several BJP leaders and supporters, including:

Bandala Venkata Ramulu, BJP State Council Member

Devdas, President of BJP District OBC Morcha

Senior BJP leaders Dabbuletti Narasimha, Delhiwala Krishna, Mohan Reddy, and Narasimha Shetty

Residents of Ward 36 and local BJP cadre

The event served as both a political outreach and a public awareness campaign, reinforcing BJP’s focus on grassroots engagement and promoting Prime Minister Modi’s development agenda.