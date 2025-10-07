BJP Leader S. Ramachandra Reddy Slams Telangana Government for Ignoring PM Fasal Bima Yojana

Gadwal: In a sharp attack on the Telangana government, former BJP district president S. Ramachandra Reddy accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of betraying farmers by failing to implement the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) — a central crop insurance scheme designed to protect farmers against natural disasters.

Ramachandra Reddy, along with BJP Maldakal Mandal President Tirupati Reddy and other party leaders, visited rain-affected farmlands in Kedram village of Maldakal mandal on Monday. He expressed concern over the extensive crop losses caused by recent heavy rains in the Jogulamba Gadwal district.

> “Chief Minister Revanth Reddy came to power by making tall promises to farmers. But after taking office, his government has failed to implement key welfare schemes. The rejection of PMFBY — a proven and successful national insurance program — has left Telangana’s farmers helpless,”

— said S. Ramachandra Reddy, former BJP district president.

PMFBY: A Lifeline for Farmers

Explaining the importance of the scheme, Ramachandra Reddy said the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016, provides comprehensive insurance coverage to farmers at very low premiums.

Under the scheme, farmers pay only 1.5% to 2% premium depending on the crop, while the central government covers the remaining amount. The insurance compensates for crop losses caused by floods, drought, unseasonal rains, hailstorms, or other natural calamities.

“If the Telangana government had implemented PMFBY, farmers in Gadwal, Alampur, Maldakal, and surrounding areas who suffered due to excessive rainfall would have already received compensation,”

Ramachandra Reddy emphasized.

Political Bias Hurting Farmers

The BJP leader accused the Revanth Reddy government of playing politics with farmer welfare, saying that rejecting central schemes due to political rivalry is a grave injustice.

“By refusing to adopt PMFBY, the state government has caused severe financial losses to thousands of farmers. The people will hold this government accountable in the upcoming local body elections,” he warned.

Leaders Join in Solidarity

Several senior party leaders accompanied Ramachandra Reddy during the visit, including Venkateshwara Reddy, Nalla Reddy, Palayi Ramudu, Nagaraju, Timmanna, Reddeppa, Vasireddy, Muralidhar Reddy, Krishna Reddy, Shivaprasad, Venkatesh, Timmappa, Rajasekhar, Timmareddy, Sainath Reddy, Pratap, Gokari, Ramakrishna, Narsimha, Eddula Gokari, Raghu, and Raghupathi Reddy.

The leaders inspected crop damage and interacted with local farmers to assess the losses firsthand.

Demand for Immediate Relief

Concluding the inspection, Ramachandra Reddy demanded that the state government conduct a quick damage assessment and release compensation immediately. He also urged the Telangana government to join the PMFBY scheme to ensure long-term protection for farmers.

“Farmer welfare cannot be achieved through words or publicity—it must be reflected through action,”