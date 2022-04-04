BJP 'Rythu Sadassus' to counter TRS paddy procurement politics

Hyderabad: The State BJP has decided to join the row over the procurement of rice with the TRS. The TRS has already announced its programme to organise protests to mount pressure on the Centre to procure rice from the State without imposing any conditions. It is mainly stressing that the Centre should procure even para-boiled rice from Telangana in interest of farmers.



To counter this the BJP has decided to organise 'ryth sadassulu (farmers' concalves) in a big way at Nani Gardens, Warangal, on April 7, Siva Naresh Function Hall, Karimnagar, on April 8 and farmers' conclave on April 9 in Mahbubnagar.

Former Finance Minister Eatala Rajender and other senior party leaders would be taking the lead in organising the conclaves to mount pressure on the State government to procure paddy ready for harvesting during the current agriculture season.

The party sources told The Hans India that the main objective is to counter the narrative of the TRS blaming the Centre for not procuring paddy from Telangana.

The party leaders will explain to farmers the Center's stand and how the State government has failed even to contribute the quantum of rice it had promised to the national pool.

The leaders will highlight that Telangana has failed to complete its target contribution of rice to the national pool during the procurement season for the last agriculture season that ends by March 31. Instead, it has sought an extension of two months from the Centre to fulfill its committed contribution of rice to the national pool.

That apart, the BJP leaders plan to explain to farmers how the TRS has been misleading them, pointing out that the Centre was clear in its stand assuring to procure raw rice but not para boiled rice.

The sources said the issue of para boiled rice is related to rice millers but not farmers. But, the TRS is trying to project it as if farmers are at a loss. "The programme is to expose the vested interests of the TRS party stoking emotions among farmers against the Centre for the benefit of the rice millers' lobby, predominantly concentrated only in three districts of Telangana".