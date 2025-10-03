Bollywood Actress Mouni Roy Grand launched of Kamal Lifestyle House by Kamal Watch Co. At Hitech City

Hyderabad: In the heart of HiTech City, the grand launch of Kamal Lifestyle House by Kamal Watch Co. was inaugurated by Bollywood sensation Ms. Mouni Roy. The event began with a graceful curtain drop, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the traditional lamp lighting, marking the dawn of a new era in luxury retail.

Founded nearly 60 years ago by Chairman, Shri Chandmal Totla, Kamal Watch Co. has been a trusted name in timekeeping. With the launch of Kamal Lifestyle House, the brand now presents the city with a premier destination for luxury and style. The store showcases an extensive collection of over 50 premium and fashion watch brands, gold and silver jewellery by CaratLane, jewellery and decorative crystals by Swarovski, and a curated selection of international high-end perfumes.

With exquisite interiors, elegant ambience, ample parking, and warm hospitality, Kamal Lifestyle House offers customers not just shopping, but an immersive luxury experience.

Blending heritage, sophistication, and modern elegance under one roof, Kamal Lifestyle House is all set to redefine lifestyle retail in Hyderabad.