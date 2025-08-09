Bridges, Roads, and Drainage in Crisis – Jogulamba Gadwal Residents Demand Immediate Action

Gadwal: Heavy rains over the past few days have once again exposed the fragile infrastructure in several mandals of Jogulamba Gadwal district, leaving residents struggling with flooded streams, damaged roads, and inadequate drainage. Villagers are now appealing to district authorities and public representatives to take immediate action before the situation worsens.

Bridges Needed to Restore Connectivity

In Manopad mandal, residents of Amaravai and Mennipadu are cut off whenever streams overflow during rains. Locals recall that former MLA Abraham successfully solved similar problems in Bonkuru and Kalakuntla by building bridges, and they urge current leaders to follow the same example. They warn that without bridge construction, essential services such as healthcare and education will remain inaccessible during the monsoon.

Dangerous Road Conditions in Vaddepally and Rajoli Mandals

The road from Shanthinagar to Koiladinne to Valluru — a vital route for reaching the National Highway — is riddled with potholes. Despite repeated appeals over the past two years, no repairs have been carried out. Residents say these potholes are now so deep they pose a threat to motorists, especially during rain.

Stream Overflow at Julakal

In Julakal, stream overflow regularly blocks traffic and forces commuters to take long detours. Locals are demanding long-term flood control measures to prevent yearly disruptions.

Urban Drainage Problems in Ramachandra Nagar Colony

In Vaddepally municipality, the roads behind Valmiki Temple in Ramachandra Nagar Colony have turned into stagnant pools. Near the Palle Dawakhana, poor drainage and open manholes have created unhygienic conditions. Residents fear the spread of vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria and even snake intrusions during heavy rains. They demand proper manhole covers, road height increases, and the construction of functional drainage systems.

Residents Issue a Warning

Community leaders, including VH Koiladinne Shekhar, H. Chinna Pakkiranna, H. Elia, H. Pedda Madileti, and BJP Municipal President Boya Ramakrishna, have jointly submitted their demands to the district administration. They have warned that if no visible progress is made within a week, peaceful protests will be staged in front of the Vaddepally Municipal Office and petitions will be submitted during the next Praja Vaani meeting.