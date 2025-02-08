BRS, Congress exchange words over Delhi election results

The recent election results in Delhi have ignited a fierce political exchange between leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Congress Party in Telangana. K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), a prominent BRS leader, took to social media platform X to satirically congratulate Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for what he termed "making BJP win," suggesting that the Congress's actions against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ultimately benefited the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the capital.

Former minister Harish Rao joined the fray, accusing Rahul Gandhi and the Congress's Telangana chief Revanth Reddy of playing pivotal roles in the defeats faced by the party in Haryana, Maharashtra, and now Delhi. He emphasized that Congress must hasten to implement its six guarantees and 420 promises, warning that without tangible action, the party is likely to face similar adverse outcomes in future elections.

In response, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar countered KTR's assertions, suggesting that the BRS leader seems to derive more satisfaction from the BJP's victory than from Congress's loss. He accused KTR of being a supporter of the BJP, positing that his allegiance stems from a desire to have legal cases against him dropped. Ponnam further criticized the BRS for its alleged collusion with the BJP during its time in power, questioning the whereabouts of the party that had vowed to ascend to national governance during the recent elections.

As the debate continues, the political landscape in Telangana remains charged, with both BRS and Congress leaders trading barbs in the wake of the Delhi election results.