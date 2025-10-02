BRS launches ‘Baaki Card’ campaign to expose Cong failures

Mahabubangar: BRS leader and former minister Srinivas Goud from Mahabubnagar launched a sharp attack on the ruling Congress government on Wednesday, accusing it of betraying people with false promises and leaving behind a mountain of unfulfilled assurances.

Releasing the “Baaki Cards” at the district camp office, Goud said the campaign was aimed at reminding citizens of the “dues” the Congress owes to women, farmers, unemployed youth, students, and other sections.

“Congress came to power by making impractical promises. But instead of fulfilling them, they are preparing to burden farmers with power meters and higher charges. They failed to supply urea, neglected crop procurement, and left every section of society disappointed,” Goud alleged.

He said that under the Gruhalakshmi scheme, every woman in the State is owed nearly Rs55,000, while senior citizens have been denied pensions worth Rs44,000 each.

Similarly, every disabled person has been left waiting for Rs44,000, and lakhs of brides are still awaiting the promised tola of gold under the Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi schemes.

Farmers, he pointed out, are yet to receive Rs76,000 each under Rythu Bharosa. Unemployed graduates, who were promised a monthly allowance, are owed Rs88,000 each, while students too have been denied around Rs50,000 under education-related schemes like the Scooty and Vidya Bharosa cards.

Goud urged people to question Congress leaders about these unfulfilled commitments whenever they come seeking votes.

“Any election that comes will only see victory for the BRS,” he declared. The event was attended by several BRS leaders, including former Library Corporation Chairman Rajeshwar Goud, ex-MUDA Chairman Ganji Venkanna, former MPP Balaraju, ex-ZPTC Narendra, Mandal President Devender Reddy, Town President Shivaraj, and other senior leaders.