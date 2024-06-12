BRS leader bristles at Cong govt’s inept handling of liquor licences

Hyderabad: BRS leader Manne Krishank launched a scathing attack on the Congress government's six-month tenure, comparing it to the reign of Tughlaq and demanded an inquiry into Congress’ handling of liquor licenses. Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, party leader Krishank criticised minister Jupally Krishna Rao for his alleged controversial stance on Som Distilleries. He condemned Jupally’s handling of the issue surrounding Som Distilleries, highlighting how the minister backtracked on his positions when questioned about corruption.

He welcomed the cancellation of the liquor sales license granted to Som Distilleries in the State but called for an inquiry into why the permits were issued in the first place. “Those responsible for granting permissions to the fraudulent company, Som Distilleries, must be identified,” Krishank asserted, questioning why no case was registered against the company, drawing a parallel with the cases filed in relation to the Delhi liquor policy.

Attacking the Congress government, Krishank labelled it as a ‘U-turn government’, accusing it of leaking information and then filing illegal cases against those who share it on social media. He alleged widespread scams across all departments and claimed that Congress leaders are looting the State treasury. The BRS leader called for a thorough investigation into this corruption and demanded clarity on whether the cancellation of the distillery’s license is temporary or permanent. He pointed out inconsistencies within the government, noting that while Chief Minister Revanth Reddy claims an increase in excise revenue, minister Jupally denies it. He urged the government to make a clear statement on the matter.