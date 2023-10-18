BRS loot of State highest in nine years, charges Eatala

Hyderabad: Post the election notification leaders and cadre from different parties and aspirants are coming to join BJP, said Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender here on Tuesday.

Addressing the media after new joining in the party, he said, it was because ‘it is increasingly felt that BJP is the right forum to be midst of people. ‘People of State have made up their minds to vote against KCR by voting for BJP. However, the BRS chief is trying to win elections with money power’.

Eatala alleged that money has been sent to different places under the guard of the police. Also, efforts are being made to purchase BJP leaders but "no matter what the BRS chief does, people have decided not to vote him. The BRS is the only party which has looted the highest in nine years," he claimed.

Taking a dig at the Congres, Eatala said everyone knows what the party had done to Telangana under its rule. The MLA said he had made it clear that he would settle scores with CM in Gajwel after seeing hardships people were subjected to during the Huzurabad by-election. "Whether people of Gajwel have KCR in their hearts or us will be clear on November 30. Hundreds in Gajwel have been holding meetings to extend support before I had even stepped there," he said.

Eatala alleged that land-grabbing mafia is snatch lands of the poor and giving them to real estate businessmen in Gajwel. He said ‘development is no alternative to self-respect’. There are no roads anywhere other than the mandal of Health Minister T Harish Rao. People will spell out and seal their verdict on November 30, he asserted.

Earlier, he welcomed Neredcherla municipal vice-chairman Srilatha Reddy into the party with her supporters.