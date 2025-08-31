Live
Cabinet nominates Kodandaram, Mohd Azharuddin as MLCs
Hyderabad: The Telangana cabinet made an important decision on Saturday, selecting Professor Kodandaram and former Indian cricketer Azharuddin as candidates for the Governor’s quota MLC positions.
The government has submitted their names to the Governor for approval, following a recent Supreme Court ruling that prompted the cabinet to once again nominate individuals for these posts. Interestingly, the Congress government provided Kodandaram with another opportunity while unexpectedly nominating Azharuddin, replacing Aamir Ali Khan, who had been recommended previously. It is noteworthy that BRS leaders Dasoju Shravan and Satyanarayana had approached the Supreme Court to contest the appointments of Kodandaram and Aamir Ali Khan as MLCs. Upon reviewing their petition, the Supreme Court issued a stay on these appointments.
Meanwhile, Azharuddin is putting in substantial effort to run as a Congress candidate in the Jubilee Hills by-election. His nomination as an MLC has sparked considerable interest in political circles. The question of who will represent Congress in the Jubilee Hills by-election has also become a topic of intrigue.