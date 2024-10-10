Live
Just In
Call to clamp down on drugs, illicit liquor
Gadwal: The district has become a hotspot for drug and cannabis abuse. Illegal liquor manufacture using intoxicants such as Alprazolam is also rampant, prompting continuous raids by narcotics department. However, despite several cases being registered, the menace is persisting.
All India Ambedkar Youth Association district president Macharla Prakash and RSP district president BalgeraSunand urged the government to liberate the district the clutches of drugs and illicit liquor rackets. They expressed concern that addicted youth were turning to anti-social activities for easy money. Intoxicants such as Alpha Zolam and Diazepamwere allegedly being used to produce illicit liquor. They alleged gangs could not be operating without politicians’ patronage.
Recently, a minor girl in ShettiAtmakur was sexually assaulted by individuals involved in drug abuse. In another incident, residents of Hamali Colony informed the police after witnessing a young woman behaving erratically under the influence of drugs. Macharla Prakash and BalgeraSunand announced that they would organize large-scale protests if the government did not address the grave issue.