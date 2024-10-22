Cantt, Rajiv Rahadari denizens take out rally in support of road widening

Hyderabad: Secunderabad Cantonment locals and Rajiv Rahadari property owners held a rally on Monday against the State government's decision to widen the Rajiv Rahadari road to 200 feet for the upcoming elevated corridor project.

The agitators took out the march from Secunderabad Club to Trimulgherry Crossroads. They argued that several major areas in Hyderabad, such as Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Kondapur, Madhapur, Gachibowli, Himayatnagar, Begumpet, Abids, Nampally, and Hi-Tech City, operate effectively with 100-foot roads. These areas also have supporting infrastructure like metro lines and flyovers, making the 200-foot expansion on Rajiv Rahadari, particularly from Gymkhana Ground to Tumkunta, unnecessary and unjustified. They further highlighted the inconsistency, stating that before and after the Gymkhana Ground, the road remained only 80 feet wide and urged the government to show the same consideration to property owners and commercial establishments along the Rajiv Rahadari stretch.

Telukunta Satish Gupta, convener, Rajiv Rahadari Property Owners' Joint Action Committee (JAC), said, "Our homes and livelihoods are at stake. When the NH-44 is not planned for 200-foot expansion, then why must the Karimnagar highway? For instance, the government earlier had reconsidered a similar decision on the Uppal main road, reducing the widening from 200 feet to 150 feet. The same should be considered for the Rajiv Rahadari stretch; a 100-foot-wide road is sufficient for flyovers and other development activities for this lane.”

Few locals reiterated that they are not against development but urged the government to consider the livelihoods and interests of thousands of people whose properties and businesses are at stake due to the current road widening decision. They shared that it would be better if the government reviews the plan and strikes a balance between development and the welfare of affected residents and establishments.