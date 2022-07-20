Case booked against woman for doing dancing reel in Hyd metro train

Hyderabad: A case was registered against a young lady for performing dance on a metro train for her Instagram reels. The video of her dancing to the Tamil song Ra Ra has gone viral on Twitter and seems like not many were happy about it. Though some appreciated her guts many criticised the young lady and termed it a nuisance. However, the HMRL officials earlier stated that strict action will be taken against the young lady.

It is to mention here that a girl dancing inside Hyderabad metro for creating an Instagram reel has gone viral on social media on Tuesday. While some lauded her guts, others termed the act as a "nuisance."

The content creator, who posted videos on her Instagram handle while dancing inside the metro and at a station as well, garnered thousands of views and likes.

However, Twitterati seems to have got no chill as many questioned why such actions were allowed on public transport.

"What kind of nuisance is this?? Are you guys giving permission for this on metro trains? Are you guys changed Hyderabad metro stations as picnic spots & dance floors? (sic)," a user tweeted while tagging Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited.

Another user said: "When I was in China, I saw old people dance on footpath with music on. It's so pleasant to watch. I remember Auto's used to play songs on speaker here in Hyderabad, made stupid traffic ride enjoyable. Its not harming anyone why people became so much intolerant? (sic)."