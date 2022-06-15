Case registered against Tehreek Muslim Shabban chief over Million March without permission

Hyderabad: Amidst the hatred and hate speech against religions, a case now has been booked against Mohd Mustaq Malik, the president of Tehreek Muslim Shabban (TMS) and convener of the Telangana and AP Joint Action Committee on charges of promoting enmity between different groups.

A case was booked under Sections 153(A), 295(A) and 505 (2) of IPC.

The Chaderghat police in Hyderabad booked a suo motu case based on a complaint from a police constable who stated that Mustaq Malik had uploaded a video on social media informing the people about a proposed Million March at Indira Park on June 18 in protest against the comments on Prophet Mohammed by Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal.

"Although he did not seek police permission for the march, he is provoking the people to attend the programme," the complainant stated.