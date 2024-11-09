Caste enumeration only to politically lure BCs: Dr Laxman

Hyderabad: BJP OBC Morcha national president and Rajya Sabha member Dr K Laxman criticised the Congress government has bringing the caste enumeration to the fore only to lure the BCs politically.

Addressing the media on Friday, he said Nehru's policies and Rajiv Gandhi's decisions caused severe injustice to BCs, SCs and STs. Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party should apologise for that, he demanded.

“Congress is the reason why caste enumeration has not been done since the British period. In 1977, after Karpoori Thakur became the Chief Minister for the second time, he implemented reservations for BCs in Bihar and did social justice. Congress has a history of ignoring such a person. Congress did not allow Dalit leader Sitaram Kesri to complete his term as party president,” he pointed out.

“Former Union Minister Chidambaram conducted a sample survey through private agencies with Rs 5,000 crore and misused public money. The details of it have not been disclosed to the public yet.

The BJP-JDU government took up the caste census in Bihar. In 2022, the survey report revealed the details of SC, ST, and BC social groups.

It has been decided to increase the reservation quota for Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Bihar,” he informed.

The previous BRS government did injustice to Telangana by not increasing the scope of reservation for SCs and STs. Congress has promised to implement 42 per cent reservation in local body elections. Although one year of its rule is over, it has not been implemented yet.

BCs were treated unfairly in the appointments of the cabinet and corporations under the Congress government, he alleged.