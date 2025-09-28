Centre to power up KTPS expansion

New Delhi/Khammam: The Union Government has assured its support for the expansion and modernisation of the Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS) in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. Responding to a plea raised under Rule 377 by Khammam MP R Raghurama Reddy during the Monsoon Session of Parliament on August 20, Union Minister of State for Power Shripad Naik conveyed the Centre’s willingness to facilitate the project.

On Saturday, in an official letter addressed to the MP, the Minister stated that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had already granted clearance for Stage-VII of KTPS back in 2015. At present, the plant has an installed capacity of 1,800 MW across four operational units.

The Minister added that the Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TS Genco) had planned to phase out and decommission the older A, B, and C stations. The decommissioning process, approved by the TS Genco board, is expected to be completed by 2025.

Highlighting the next phase of development, the Minister said the Telangana Energy Department has been advised to instruct TS Genco to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the establishment of two new 800 MW units within the existing premises of the decommissioned KTPS stations. The Centre has further assured that all necessary environmental clearances would be facilitated once the proposal is submitted. Naik also stated that the Central Government would extend full support in terms of coal linkages and any additional requirements to ensure the smooth execution of the expansion.

While the Centre is ready to provide regulatory and environmental clearances, the responsibility of funding for the proposed expansion lies with TS Genco. Once the DPR is submitted, further coordination between the Centre and the Telangana government is expected to accelerate the process.