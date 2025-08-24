Centre will supply 50K tonnes of urea to Telangana: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy has shared that the Union government is considering favourably the request made by the Telangana government for the supply of 50,000 tonnes of urea to meet agricultural demands.

During a chat with media persons on Sunday, the Minister stated that the State Agriculture Minister contacted him on Saturday seeking urgent supplies. “I immediately spoke to the Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers and BJP national president JP Nadda, and the concerned secretary. The Secretary has assured that the requested urea stocks will be dispatched to Telangana to support its farming needs,” Reddy said.

Addressing concerns over availability of fertilizers, the Minister acknowledged “technical issues” at the Ramagundam Fertilizers Company Limited (RFCL) and said “corrective measures” are underway to resume production.

He mentioned that supply chain disruptions from China have been resolved and that India has entered into an agreement with the Russian Federation to ensure steady fertilizer imports.

“There will be no shortage of fertilizers to meet agricultural needs,” he assured. Reddy attributed the increased demand for urea to favorable monsoon conditions, resulting in expanded cultivable areas.

He also pointed to panic buying by large farmers, driven by rumors of shortages, leading to stockpiling. “I urge farmers not to hoard urea and fertilizers. Supplies will be made available, and there is no need for panic buying,” he said.

The Minister emphasized that while the Centre is responsible for supplying fertilizers, it is the State’s duty to ensure proper distribution and prevent diversion to the black market.

“Yesterday, I appealed to farmers not to hoard stocks.

Yet by evening, reports emerged of urea supplied by the Centre being sold illegally on the black market in Nagarkurnool. The State must ensure that such diversion does not occur,” he exemplified.