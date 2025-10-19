  • Menu
Chance reunion of 1990 batch IPS officers

Highlights

Hyderabad: It was a moment of nostalgia and camaraderie at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy when two distinguished IPS officers —...

Hyderabad: It was a moment of nostalgia and camaraderie at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy when two distinguished IPS officers — Daljit Choudhary, Director General of BSF, and Anjani Kumar, Director General (Prisons), Andhra Pradesh — met by chance during the passing-out parade here on Friday. Both officers are from the 1990 batch of the Indian Police Service and shared fond memories of their training days at the Academy.

