Live
- Genetically Modified Wolves Born with Traits of Dire Wolves
- Shaping the Future of Digital Transformation Through Salesforce Innovation by Joshna Konudula
- US Tariffs Could Slow Growth, Spark Recession: JPMorgan CEO
- Serial Chain-Snatcher Nabbed, Gold Ornaments Worth ₹3.3 Lakh Recovered
- Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram
- Pioneering the Digital Revolution: Siva Kannan Ganesan
- BJP Suspends Leader Over Temple 'Purification' After Dalit Visit
- From Code to Innovation: Crafting AI Excellence with Bhageerath Bogi
- Women Hold 68% of PM Mudra Loans as Scheme Crosses Rs 33 Lakh Crore
- Alcatel Partners with Flipkart to Launch “Make in India’’ Smartphones Across E-commerce and Quick Commerce Channels
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Expresses Grief Over the Demise of Dadi Ratan Mohini Ji
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has expressed profound grief over the passing of Dadi Ratan Mohini Ji, the esteemed Chief Administrative Head of the Brahma Kumaris' Global Centres.
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has expressed profound grief over the passing of Dadi Ratan Mohini Ji, the esteemed Chief Administrative Head of the Brahma Kumaris' Global Centres.
In a heartfelt message, the Chief Minister praised Dadi Ji’s exemplary life, describing it as a beacon of spiritual strength, purity, and universal brotherhood. He remarked that her journey stood as a guiding light for all, offering inspiration and moral direction to countless individuals.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy noted Dadi Ji’s remarkable contribution in spreading India’s rich spiritual heritage across more than 140 countries, promoting messages of peace and human values to the global community.
He mourned her loss as an irreparable void not only to the state and the nation but also to the global spiritual fraternity. Extending his condolences, the Chief Minister prayed for eternal peace to the noble soul of Dadi Ratan Mohini Ji.