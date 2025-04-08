Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Expresses Grief Over the Demise of Dadi Ratan Mohini Ji

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has expressed profound grief over the passing of Dadi Ratan Mohini Ji, the esteemed Chief Administrative Head of the Brahma Kumaris' Global Centres.

In a heartfelt message, the Chief Minister praised Dadi Ji’s exemplary life, describing it as a beacon of spiritual strength, purity, and universal brotherhood. He remarked that her journey stood as a guiding light for all, offering inspiration and moral direction to countless individuals.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy noted Dadi Ji’s remarkable contribution in spreading India’s rich spiritual heritage across more than 140 countries, promoting messages of peace and human values to the global community.

He mourned her loss as an irreparable void not only to the state and the nation but also to the global spiritual fraternity. Extending his condolences, the Chief Minister prayed for eternal peace to the noble soul of Dadi Ratan Mohini Ji.