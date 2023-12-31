Childhood Friends Rally to Support Late Jabbar's Family

Live
MULUGU: Jabbar (Venkata Narayana) who was working in the MLA camp office in Mulugu district center near Minister Sitakka died in a road accident a few...
MULUGU: Jabbar (Venkata Narayana) who was working in the MLA camp office in Mulugu district center near Minister Sitakka died in a road accident a few days ago. Jabbar, who died, was supported by his childhood friends. On this occasion, Rs.6 lakhs collected by childhood friends were handed over to the Jabbar family through the hands of Minister Sitakka.
