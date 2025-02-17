Cief Minister A. Revanth Reddy Orders Immediate Issuance of New Ration Cards in Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials to make immediate arrangements for the issuance of new ration cards across the state. The Chief Minister emphasized the need to expedite the review process of applications submitted through public administration requests, caste enumeration, village meetings, and Mee Seva centers.

Despite multiple opportunities being provided for applications, the Chief Minister inquired about the congestion at Mee Seva centers regarding ration cards. Officials explained that repeated applications by the same families were contributing to the backlog. Reassuring that this issue would not arise if the cards were issued promptly, the Chief Minister instructed authorities to take immediate action to ensure new cards are distributed without delay.

"Ration cards must be provided to all eligible families. However, awareness should be created to prevent families from reapplying after already submitting their requests," the Chief Minister advised.

He further mentioned that in districts where the election code of conduct is not in effect, new cards should be issued first, with the distribution to be completed across all districts once the code expires. During the meeting, the Chief Minister also reviewed several design options prepared by the Department of Civil Supplies for the new ration cards.

The meeting was attended by Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, Chief Minister's Advisor V. Narendra Reddy, Government Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, and senior officials from the concerned department.