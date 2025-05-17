CM flags off buses for Haj pilgrims

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy gave a send-off to the batch of the Haj pilgrims of Telangana. Revanth Reddy flagged off the buses which are carrying the pilgrims at the Haj House, at Nampally, on Friday. He was accompanied by Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Advisor to Government, (SC, ST, BC & Minorities Welfare), Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and Rajya Sabah MP Anil Kumar Yadav.

While addressing the pilgrims and their family members, the Chief Minister expressed his hope that this sacred journey would bring them profound spiritual peace and joy. He emphasized that the state government has ensured that all necessary facilities are available for the pilgrims, including transportation, accommodation, and medical support, all organized in collaboration with the Haj Committee of India.

Emotional scenes were witnessed as relatives gathered in large numbers to bid farewell to the pilgrims.

Addressing the pilgrims, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi urged them to uphold the sanctity of the holy sites. “Respect Mecca and Madina. Do not complain. Maintain patience and devote most of your time to prayers and worship,” he advised. He also appealed to the younger pilgrims to assist and guide the elderly during the pilgrimage.

Telangana State Haj Committee Chairman, Syed Ghulam Afzal Biyabani Khusro Pasha and Sajjad Ali, Executive Officer extended best wishes for a safe and spiritually fulfilling journey.

The Haj Committee made all the arrangements, including food and accommodation for the pilgrims who had reached there from various districts of Telangana. The Haj camp, which began on April 26, will continue for 32 days. Various departments provided services like vaccination, passport distribution, customs clearance, baggage screening and provision of currency exchange under one roof. Boarding passes for the pilgrims were also issued at Haj House.

Faheem Qureshi, Chairman, TMREIS, Syed Azamthullah Hussaini, chairman TG Waqf Board, Mohammed Obaidullah Kotwal chairman TG Minority Finance Corporation, Md. Mujeebuddin, Md. Layeeq, Members TG Haj Committee, Irfan Shareef, AEO, TG Haj Committee, Md. Samiuddin Asst. Director, Minority Welfare and others were present.