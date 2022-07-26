CM KCR likely to meet new President today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to call on President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday.

In a sudden development, KCR decided to go to New Delhi on Monday evening. Apart from his courtesy call with the President of India, he is likely to meet some opposition leaders. He is also slated to meet the TRS MPs and give them guidance on how to take forward their fight against GST on essential commodities like milk, milk products, bread and other essentials. During his stay in the national capital, sources said that KCR is planning to meet AAP president and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, MPs of DMK, Trinamul Congress, RJD and SP. He would discuss political developments. This, party sources, say will bring some positive results on the strategy to take on the BJP-led NDA government.

The Chief Minister is also likely to meet some Union ministers and submit a memorandum seeking Centre's active intervention to address the long-pending issues like fulfilling the assurances given to Telangana under the AP Reorganisation Act. "If the Centre did not respond positively, KCR may even announce launching dharna programmes in the national capital," they said.

