CM Revanth for CWC meet in Belagavi today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy along with top leaders from Telangana will be attending the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to be held in Belagavi in Karnataka on Thursday. He is likely to give important suggestions to the AICC leadership in tackling the BJP’s narrative on Ambedkar ‘insult’ row, besides discussing the political situation in the State.

According to party sources, the meeting will be attended by PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Damodara Rajanarsimha, MLC T Jeevan Reddy and CWC member Ch Vamsichand Reddy. They will be leaving by a special flight to the neighbouring State to attend the meeting which is scheduled to be held in the afternoon.

The CM is likely to present his views on party development at national level, particularly in view of the Ambedkar ‘insult’ row and countering the narrative being set by the BJP at national level.

The two-day special CWC meeting called in Belagavi will commemorate the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi becoming the Congress president. The meeting in which Amit Shah’s alleged ‘insult’ tops the agenda. The public meeting will be held on December 27 as the ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim and Jai Samvidhan’ rally. The meeting named as ‘new Satyagrah meeting’ will also be deciding on the party’s plan of action for 2025.