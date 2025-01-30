CM Revanth Reddy Directs Officials to Finalize Tourism Policy by February 10

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to draft a comprehensive tourism policy by February 10. He emphasized the need to study successful tourism models from across the country and abroad to develop an effective strategy for Telangana.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting on the tourism policy with Minister for Tourism Jupally Krishna Rao, Tourism Corporation Chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, and other senior officials. During the discussion, he stressed that the policy should attract both domestic and international tourists, with a particular focus on temple and eco-tourism.

He suggested identifying and developing locations with eco-tourism potential across the state. Officials were directed to study Singapore’s eco-tourism model for implementation in Telangana. Additionally, he instructed the revenue, forest, and tourism departments to collaborate on a plan to attract visitors during the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara by developing a tourism circuit connecting nearby temples and attractions.

Plans are also being formulated to enhance eco-tourism in regions such as Adilabad, Warangal, and Nagarjuna Sagar. The upcoming Godavari and Krishna Pushkaralu festivals will be leveraged to draw devotees and tourists from across the country.

Furthermore, the government is considering the development of a tourism circuit in Hyderabad, connecting popular sites like Sanjeevaiah Park, NTR Gardens, and Indira Park around Hussain Sagar. CM Revanth Reddy emphasized that the new tourism policy should enhance Telangana’s reputation and boost revenue for the state.