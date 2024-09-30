CM Revanth Reddy Emphasizes Accuracy in Family Digital Card Issuance Process

Hyderabad : Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed officials to ensure that no mistakes occur in the registration of family members during the issuance of Family Digital Cards. He stressed the importance of careful handling throughout the process to avoid any errors.

During a meeting with senior officials, including ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Konda Surekha, as well as Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of the digital card pilot project. He instructed officials to compile a comprehensive report based on the experiences gained, highlighting both positive and negative aspects.



Revanth Reddy advised that any issues identified during the pilot project should be rectified before launching the program fully. He emphasized the need to select one urban and one rural area from each of the 119 Assembly constituencies for field inspections, totaling 238 regions.



The Chief Minister also suggested that during the pilot, families can opt to have their photos taken with mutual consent, though it should remain optional. The pilot project will run from October 3 to 7 in selected areas.



Officials confirmed that data from programs such as ration cards, pensions, self-help groups, Rythu Bharosa, loan waivers, insurance schemes, Aarogyasri, and Kanti Velugu has already been used to identify families. The pilot project will verify this data, add new members, and remove deceased individuals from the family records.

