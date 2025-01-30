  • Menu
CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on His Death Anniversary

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, along with Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Bapu Ghat in Langer House on the occasion of his death anniversary.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, along with Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Bapu Ghat in Langer House on the occasion of his death anniversary. The ceremony was marked by a solemn atmosphere as leaders and officials gathered to honor the Father of the Nation.

Following the floral tribute, the Chief Minister participated in an all-religion prayer meeting, reflecting Gandhi's principles of unity and peace.

Several dignitaries were present at the event, including Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao, Konda Surekha, Ponnam Prabhakar, and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. Advisors Vem Narender Reddy, Shabbir Ali, and Harkara Venu Gopal Rao also joined in the tribute.

MLC and PCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, BC Commission Chairman Niranjan, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, and DGP Jitender were among other key officials who paid their respects to Mahatma Gandhi on this solemn occasion.

