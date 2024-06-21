CM Revanth Reddy Visits Former Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy's Residence

In a surprise visit, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of Telangana paid a visit to the residence of Bansuwada BRS MLA and former Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy. The Chief Minister was accompanied by Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy during his visit.

It is learned that CM Revanth Reddy and Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy had a meeting with Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and invited the latter to join in Congress. However, it remains to be seen whether Pocharam Srinivas Reddy joins Congress or not.