CM ruling State as per the aspirations of Prof Jayashankar, says Minister Jagadish

Suryapet: Minister for Energy Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy stated that late Jayashankar besides being ideologist of Telangana, was also a mentor for second phase of Telangana agitation movement. He said that the services and the sacrifices of Professor Jayashankar Prasad ignited the Telangana movement. Celebrating the birth anniversary if the leader in Suryapet, Minister Jagadish said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao who is a disciple of professor Jaya shankar have been ruling the state as per aspirations and idealogy of professor Jayashankar.

District Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy, officers and staff of collectorate participated in the programme.