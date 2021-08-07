Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

CM ruling State as per the aspirations of Prof Jayashankar, says Minister Jagadish

CM ruling State as per the aspirations of Prof Jayashankar, says Minister Jagadish
x

Minister for Energy Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy floral tribute to Prof Jayashankar on the occasion of his 88th birth anniversary in Suryapet 

Highlights

Minister for Energy Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy stated that late Jayashankar besides being ideologist of Telangana, was also a mentor for second phase of Telangana agitation movement.

Suryapet: Minister for Energy Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy stated that late Jayashankar besides being ideologist of Telangana, was also a mentor for second phase of Telangana agitation movement. He said that the services and the sacrifices of Professor Jayashankar Prasad ignited the Telangana movement. Celebrating the birth anniversary if the leader in Suryapet, Minister Jagadish said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao who is a disciple of professor Jaya shankar have been ruling the state as per aspirations and idealogy of professor Jayashankar.

District Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy, officers and staff of collectorate participated in the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X