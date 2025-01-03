CMR College sees huge protest over secret filming at girls’ hostel toilet

Hyderabad: After a massive protest by the female students of CMR Engineering College for alleging that the bathroom footage was secretly recorded by the hostel staff, the Cyberabad police arrested the warden and five others working at the women’s hostel.

They staged a protest on Wednesday night over breach of privacy, which continued till Thursday.

Following the massive protests and complaints received from the students, Medchal police registered a case and apprehended five workers working in the hostel mess on suspicion.

“The men were taken into custody for questioning based on the allegations by the students. A total of 11 mobile phones belonging to the workers were seized and analysed. “We have so far found no evidence that they recorded videos. We have not found any obscene content in them and are also verifying if any videos were deleted,” said Medchal ACP B Srinivas Reddy.

According to the police, the college management has been booked for negligence, as the rooms were given to the mess workers next to the bathroom, and they had access to the ventilator of the bathroom. A separate case has been booked against men allegedly peeping inside the women’s washroom following a complaint by the students.

The police said that the girl also saw the shadow of a person and brought the same to the notice of the warden, but there was no response. For further investigation, the fingerprint experts were called and collected the samples from the imprints found on the glass of the ventilator in the bathroom.

It has been claimed that a student reportedly found a mobile phone in one of the washrooms at the girls’ hostel. When she checked the mobile, she reportedly found 300 videos of women in the washroom on the phone. All these videos were recorded over the course of the past three months.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Commission for Women (SCW) chairperson, Sharada A Nerella, on Thursday wrote a letter to the Cyberabad Commissioner of Police urging a fair and swift investigation into the matter.

The Commission has also directed the police that a detailed action-taken report be submitted at the earliest.