Collector BM Santosh orders fast-track execution of NREGA

Collector BM Santosh orders fast-track execution of NREGA
Gadwal: Responding to report published on March 7 titled, ‘Irregularities in MGNREGA Funds Sparks Legal Concerns,’ a review meeting was held here on...

Gadwal: Responding to report published on March 7 titled, ‘Irregularities in MGNREGA Funds Sparks Legal Concerns,’ a review meeting was held here on Friday during which District Collector BM Santosh directed officials to accelerate the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGA) works and complete the assigned targets without delay.

During the meeting, the Collector assessed labour turnout, engineering works, and material component utilization on a mandal-wise basis. With the non-agricultural season and intense summer increasing labor availability in villages, the Collector urged field assistants to actively mobilize workers and engage them in NREGA works. Mandal officials were instructed to ensure maximum participation of workers in ongoing projects.

MPDOs (Mandal Parishad Development Officers) were told to prioritize works based on labor availability and material requirements for faster completion. The Collector mandated 100% timely wage payments, ensuring that workers are paid without any delays. Weekly targets were set, and the collector announced he would personally review the progress.

