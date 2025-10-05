  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Collector inaugurates ‘Waste to Wonder’ exhibition

Collector inaugurates ‘Waste to Wonder’ exhibition
x
Highlights

Adilabad: Transforming waste into wonders, municipal staff showcased their creativity under the supervision of trainee collector Saloni during the...

Adilabad: Transforming waste into wonders, municipal staff showcased their creativity under the supervision of trainee collector Saloni during the ‘Waste to Wonder’ exhibition at Gandhi Park. The artistic ingenuity displayed by the municipal office staff captivated everyone.

Speaking as the chief guest, District Collector Rajarshi Shah praised the initiative, noting that discarded water bottles, soft drink containers, worn-out vehicle tires, and other waste materials were innovatively transformed into attractive sculptures and models. He commended the municipal staff for their imaginative approach. He expressed hope that such exhibitions, which contribute to environmental protection, would be organized in every town. Through this initiative, the message that “the very meaning of the word ‘waste’ can be redefined” was effectively conveyed to the public.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick