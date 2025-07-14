Collector Recommends House Sites for Working Journalists in Ieeja, Awaits CCLA Nod

Gadwal: In a significant step towards recognizing the contributions of journalists and addressing their long-standing housing needs, the District Collector of Jogulamba Gadwal, Shri B.M. Santhosh, IAS, has formally recommended the allotment of house sites to eligible journalists working in Ieeja Mandal. The move is seen as a progressive measure aimed at ensuring social security for media personnel who play a vital role in strengthening democratic values and public awareness.

Background: Repeated Appeals by Journalist Associations

The recommendation follows repeated appeals from local journalist associations including:

Nadigadda Journalists Seva Samithi, Ieeja, which submitted representations on 02.07.2024 and again on 13.07.2024, highlighting the pressing need for permanent housing among journalists in the region.

Ieeja Journalist Welfare Association, which made a similar request earlier on 26.07.2024.

In their petitions, these associations pointed out that many working journalists in Ieeja Mandal — especially those from economically weaker backgrounds — have no permanent residence and have been renting or living in insecure housing conditions despite decades of service in print and electronic media.

Government Correspondence and Action

Acting on these representations, the District Collector submitted a proposal to the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA), Telangana State, under official correspondence Lr.No.E1/547/2023 dated 13.08.2024, seeking necessary permissions and directions to allot housing sites for the journalists.

The Collector’s letter emphasized the socio-economic challenges faced by rural journalists and highlighted the need for a government-supported housing initiative to improve their living conditions.

Tahsildar’s Field Report and Land Availability

Supporting the Collector’s proposal were two field-level verification reports submitted by the Tahsildar of Ieeja Mandal through:

Lr.No.B/575/2023 dated 24.07.2023

Lr.No.B/1065/2024 dated 28.06.2024

According to the reports, 0.20 acres (Ac.0.20 guntas) of government land was identified in Survey No. 936 of Ieeja, suitable and currently vacant. The same land parcel had previously been earmarked for journalist welfare under G.O. Ms.No.635, Revenue (Assignment-III) Department, dated 02.07.1990, and partially allotted (Ac.00-08 guntas) in the past. The remaining land remains unutilized and under government control.

District Collector’s Recommendation to CCLA

Based on the Tahsildar's positive assessment and the documented history of the site, the District Collector has recommended the allotment of this remaining land to journalists through official government sanction. The Collector’s letter not only seeks approval but also reflects the administration's active role in journalist welfare, especially in semi-urban and rural zones like Ieeja, where housing insecurity is acute.

Response from Journalist Associations

In response to the Collector’s move, Nadigadda Journalists Seva Samithi expressed their heartfelt gratitude and renewed their hope for a swift and favorable decision from the CCLA. “We had earlier submitted applications and were informed that the case was forwarded to the CCLA. Now that the District Collector has once again recommended the allotment, we request that the approval be granted without further delay,” the association said in a recent statement.

Implications and the Road Ahead

If the CCLA approves the Collector’s proposal, the initiative could:

Provide permanent housing for multiple working journalists in Ieeja.

Set a precedent for similar journalist welfare programs in other districts of Telangana.

Foster a more secure environment for media professionals in rural areas.

Strengthen trust and cooperation between the media and government institutions.

The decision now lies with the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, who is expected to review all documentation, verify legal and administrative procedures, and issue appropriate orders for allotment.

Until then, the working journalists of Ieeja — who serve as the voice of the voiceless in the region — await a decision that could mark a major step forward in their welfare and professional dignity.

Contacted Officials:

District Collector’s office and the Tahsildar’s office of Ieeja Mandal declined to comment further, stating that the matter is now under active review by the CCLA and a response is expected soon.