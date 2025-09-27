Collector Santosh Inaugurates Advanced Technology Centre in Gadwal

Gadwal: District Collector B. M. Santosh called upon the youth to acquire advanced skills through training at the newly established Advanced Technology Centre (ATC) and aspire to achieve greater heights in their future careers.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration of the new ATC building in Gadwal town on Saturday. The Collector said that the State Government, with the support of Tata, is offering world-class skill training through ATCs to equip students with industry-relevant expertise.

Currently, 172 students are undergoing training at the Gadwal ATC. The government has invested ₹45 crore for setting up the Centre and will also provide a ₹2,000 stipend for every trainee.

Highlighting the advanced facilities, Santosh explained that the ATCs are equipped with modern labs, Industry 4.0 machinery, and real-time training modules in areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Robotics, and Computer-Aided Design (CAD) under expert supervision.

He stressed that in today’s competitive world, skills are crucial for success, especially when India’s youth form a major part of its 140-crore population. “Despite lakhs of engineers graduating every year, lack of proper skills often keeps them unemployed. Students must upgrade themselves with advanced skills to succeed in every field,” he noted.

The Collector also pointed out that countries like Japan, South Korea, and Germany, with limited populations, offer vast opportunities for skilled professionals from India. “By mastering advanced skills, Indian youth can secure jobs not only within the country but also in global markets,” he added.

The inauguration of ATCs across the State was led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy from Mallepally ITI in Hyderabad, which the Collector and others from Gadwal virtually attended.

The program saw participation from Assistant Labour Commissioner Mahesh Kumar, District Employment Officer Priyanka, ITI Principal Satyanarayana, students, and several officials.