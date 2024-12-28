Collector Sathpathi gets appreciation from UNICEF

Karimnagar: District Collector Pamela Satpathi, received appreciation from UNICEF through an official letter presented on Friday by UNICEF State WASH Specialist, Venkatesh.

The district Collector, known for initiating special programmes, has been particularly focused on the “protection, safety, and dignity of sanitation workers.” Honoring and encouraging sanitation workers while providing necessary facilities like eye check-ups, surgeries, and treatment for chronic illnesses, UNICEF in its appreciation of the Collector.

The Collector expressed her desire for continued collaboration with UNICEF in the future. The event was attended by UNICEF State consultant Phanindra Kumar, district ooordinator Kishan Swamy, Swachh Bharat district coordinators Ramesh and Venu Prasad, cluster facilitators Kalyani and Ravinder, among others.