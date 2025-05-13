Collector, SP to withdraw cases against journalists

Adilabad: Journalists from the district submitted a petition to District Collector Rajarshi Shah and SP Akhil Mahajan on Monday on behalf of TUWJ (H 143), according to TUWJ (H 143) district president Beta Ramesh.

“Recently, in Adilabad district, cases against reporters have been increasing, and without any proper investigation, cases are being filed in a way that undermines journalists’ morale. This issue was brought to the attention of the District Collector and SP,” said Ramesh. Addressing the media, he stated that in several mandals, including Gudihathnoor and Ichoda, print and electronic media journalists have been falsely implicated in cases. The SP was requested to withdraw these cases. Responding to the plea, the SP assured that the cases filed against reporters covering news in Gudihathnoor would be withdrawn. Furthermore, Mahajan stated that any future complaints against journalists would be brought to the attention of the accreditation committee chairman, the District Collector.

He urged journalists to cooperate in controlling anti-social elements through the legal system. He also advised print and electronic media professionals to stay away from unethical activities and uphold the values of journalism.

Among those who met with the Collector and SP were Union General Secretary Lakshmipuram Raju, Vice Presidents Anwar, and journalists from Ichoda, Gudihathnoor, and Adilabad.