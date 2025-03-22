Complete pending construction works by month-end : DC

Wanaparthy: At a review meeting to assess the pending works under the Panchayati Raj, Roads & Buildings (R&B), and EWIDC departments, district collector Adarsh Surabhi directed that all pending construction works under the departments should be completed by the month-end. He emphasised the need to expedite repair works in 44 schools allocated under the Flood Damage Repair (FDR) funds for the PR department, 20 Anganwadi buildings assigned to EWIDC, and four Anganwadi buildings allocated to the R&B De-partment.

Additionally, Surabhi instructed the CC roads undertaken with FDR funds under the PR and R&B de-partments should also be completed quickly. He emphasised that not only should the works be com-pleted, but the corresponding utilisation certificates should also be submitted.

Regarding the ‘Mana Ooru - Mana Badi’ initiative, the collector directed officials to identify school build-ings that have reached the final stage of construction but remain pending due to non-receipt of bills. He stressed the need to complete these works quickly and bring the buildings into use.

Additional collector (local bodies) Yadayya, PR EE Mallayya, R&B DE Seetharamaswamy, EWIDC EE, Des and AEs attended.