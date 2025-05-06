Cong govt’s aim is devpt, welfare of people, says Minister seethakka

Peddapalli: Development and welfare of the people is the only aim of the Congress government in the State, said Panchayat Minister Seethakka here on Monday.

The Minister along with Peddapalli MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna, Government Whip Adluri Laxman Kumar, district Collector Koya Sri Harsha, Peddapalli MLA Chintakunta Vijaya Ramana Rao, and Ramagundam MLA Raj Thakur Makkan Singh laid the foundation stone of the BT road works to be constructed from Dharmaram, Tenuguvada Dharmaram to Endapalli Cross Road at a cost of Rs 3.20 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Seethakka said that the government under the leadership of CM Revanth Reddy is functioning with the welfare and development of the poor people as the main agenda. Funds are being sanctioned from the Panchayat Raj and Women’s Welfare departments with the aim of providing maximum funds to the backward constituencies.

The Minister said that Telangana is the first state to implement Rahul Gandhi’s ideas of conducting a caste census. It is happy that the Centre has announced the caste census taking the caste census done in Telangana state as an example. The classification issue pending for 30 years has also been resolved. She said that a kilo of fine rice costs Rs 50 to 60 in the market, and the government is distributing 6 kg of fine rice, which is eaten by the upper classes, to the poor completely free of cost through ration cards. The previous rulers ignored the unemployed youth, who fought for a separate state, but Congress government filled up more than 60, 000 jobs and appointment letters were distributed within a year of the formation of the government.

Panchayat Raj SE Chakravarthy, EE Girish Babu, tahsildar Vakeel, MPDO Praveen Kumar, AE Rajasekhar, Anudeep, concerned officials, public representatives, and others participated in this

programme.