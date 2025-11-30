Cong is permanent villain in Telangana story: KTR

Hyderabad: Markingthe solemn and historic occasion of Diksha Diwas, BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) called upon the people to renew their commitment to protecting Telangana’s self-respect and hard-won statehood. Speaking before party leaders, movement veterans, and citizens gathered at Telangana Bhavan, KTR reminded that “the struggle for Telangana is not just history—it is an identity that must be safeguarded every single day.”

KTR launched a scathing attack on the Congress leadership, questioning the legitimacy of the PCC chief who now speaks casually about the Telangana movement and KCR’s hunger strike. “During the Telangana movement, no one knew where the PCC president was. Today he talks recklessly about KCR’s fast,” KTR said. He reminded Congress leaders of a fact they are conveniently forgetting: It was the Congress government, both in Delhi and at the state level, that pleaded with KCR to withdraw his fast as his life had become crucial for the political decision on Telangana.

KTR alleged the “hands of Congress leaders are stained with the blood of Telangana’s children,” calling Congress the “permanent villain” in the Telangana story. “Without the three letters K-C-R, there would be no Telangana,” he asserted, stressing that those who ridicule KCR’s historic fast must remember the price paid by an entire generation.

He challenged the ruling party to prove its moral courage: “If you have the guts, make the ten MLAs you poached resign and face fresh elections.”

KTR said Diksha Divas must be celebrated like Dussehra or Deepavali—not for rituals, but for the reminder of good triumphing over evil.

Just as August 15 recalls colonial exploitation, November 29 and December 9 must remind people of the injustices, broken promises, and the deaths of over 1,000 youth caused by Congress.

He invoked the spirit of Telangana icons—Rani Rudrama, Sammakka-Saralamma, Komuram Bheem, Sarvai Papanna, Chakali Ailamma—and urged people to protect Telangana’s autonomy from “Delhi’s feudal forces.” KTR asserted that BRS, the party born from the womb of the movement, is the only force that can stand guard for Telangana. “Even in silence, KCR shakes politics. Telangana will rise again with his voice,” he said.