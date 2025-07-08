Cong to invite Rahul or Priyanka for ration card launch on July 14

Hyderabad: The Congress party plans to invite Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi or AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi for a public meeting to launch the distribution of new ration cards, slated for 14 July. Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Monday confirmed that the distribution of cards would commence this month. The meeting is planned for Tungaturthy in Suryapet district, aimed at distributing new ration cards and extending food security benefits to more families. Ponguleti, who participated in the distribution of construction-related documents for Indiramma houses in Nagarkurnool district on Monday, stated that ration cards would be distributed to eligible beneficiaries from 14 July.

He pointed out that during the previous BRS government, ration cards were issued only in areas where by-elections were held, with not a single card distributed elsewhere. He added that, in addition to issuing new ration cards, the present government is providing superfine rice to all ration card holders. The Minister criticised BRS and former Chief Minister KCR for trampling on the rights of Telangana farmers for their own gain. He stated that those at the helm during the previous government had proposed the Kaleshwaram project with massive funding, while neglecting other incomplete projects. He also criticised the Banakacherla project, noting its foundations were laid during BRS rule. He made it clear that as long as the Indiramma government is in power in the state, there is no question of surrendering a single drop of water or relinquishing the rights of the Telangana state.

He stated that Indiramma houses are being provided to all deserving poor, irrespective of caste, religion, or political affiliation. He assured that those who have not yet received houses need not be discouraged, as three more stages of distribution are in the offing.

The Minister stated that the work left undone during the ten-year BRS rule is now being accomplished by the 18-month-old Indiramma government. He highlighted that while they are fulfilling every promise, the opposition is creating a fuss over the six guarantees.