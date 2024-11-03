Cong workers come to blows during meet on caste sensus

Asifabad : The meeting of key workers of the Congress organised in the district centre on Saturday on the BC caste census activity on the orders of the Pradesh Congress Committee turned into a dramatic situation.

DCC President Vishwa Prasad Rao and Constituency In-charge Shyam Naik went down to Baha Bahi. The main party leaders and workers of the district attended the meeting that started in the afternoon.

As soon as the meeting began, the members with Naik started arguing that why the in-charge of the constituency did not inform them about the meeting to be held under the auspices of the party.

Dissatisfied with Vishwa Prasad’s explanation that a meeting was held for all, the Shyam members raised slogans against the DCC president. With this, both groups threw chairs in the air and threw stones at each other. Activists of both groups were injured in this clash. Meanwhile, the police reached the scene of the incident and tried to pacify both the groups, but to no avail. With this, the in-charge Naik along with his relatives were sent out of the meeting by the police. In protest, Naik staged a dharna outside the Rose Garden along with activists.